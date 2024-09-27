Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.00% of ESSA Bancorp worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 27.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

ESSA stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $20.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

