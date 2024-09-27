Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of LifeVantage worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the second quarter worth $91,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of LifeVantage by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LifeVantage by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LifeVantage by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

LifeVantage Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $13.19 on Friday. LifeVantage Co. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

LifeVantage ( NASDAQ:LFVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $48.93 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 27.85%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

LifeVantage Profile

(Free Report)

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath and body, and targeted relief products. It offers Protandim, a dietary supplement; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support gut health; PhysIQ, a weight management system; LifeVantage IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a nootropic energy drink mix.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.