Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,698 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $2,031,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth about $1,393,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural by 14.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 18.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $40.11 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 85.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NWN

About Northwest Natural

(Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.