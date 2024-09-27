Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 15.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 56.85% and a negative net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -15.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

