Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 70,901 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Ryerson worth $5,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryerson by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth $3,087,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in Ryerson by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RYI opened at $19.39 on Friday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $665.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

