Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $6.29 Million Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,000.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

