Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of J&J Snack Foods worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at J&J Snack Foods

In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.95, for a total value of $3,359,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary Lou Kehoe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.59, for a total transaction of $254,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,835.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $169.99 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $133.23 and a 1 year high of $176.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $439.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.92 million. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

(Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

See Also

