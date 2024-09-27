Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.47% of Johnson Outdoors worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.45 million, a PE ratio of 78.79, a P/E/G ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $172.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

