Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 324,176 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324,176 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $225,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.72 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $14.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,382,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,100 shares of company stock worth $226,375. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

