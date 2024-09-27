Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 36,500 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of California Water Service Group worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $29,409.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $29,409.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $202,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $56.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Further Reading

