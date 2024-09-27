Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 532,800 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 327.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,092 shares of company stock valued at $752,668. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASAN opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.16. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 37.73% and a negative return on equity of 81.88%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Asana announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASAN shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

