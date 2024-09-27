ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Price Performance
Institutional Trading of ReNew Energy Global
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 12.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.