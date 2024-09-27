Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $211.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. CIBC upped their target price on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Republic Services by 3,014.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $200.80 on Friday. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $140.23 and a 12 month high of $208.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

