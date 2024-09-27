Research Analysts Set Expectations for Liberty Live Group’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LLYVK)

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Liberty Live Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Live Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Shares of LLYVK stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. Liberty Live Group has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Liberty Live Group ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $738,811.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,591.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Liberty Live Group by 1,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mango Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

