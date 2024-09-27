Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.11.

Several research firms have issued reports on QSR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Genuity Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $70.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

