Reviewing ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) and ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Creative Realities and ARB IOT Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Realities $45.17 million 1.10 -$2.94 million ($0.21) -22.62 ARB IOT Group $150.23 million 0.05 $5.53 million N/A N/A

ARB IOT Group has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Realities.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Realities 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARB IOT Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Creative Realities and ARB IOT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Creative Realities presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.53%. Given Creative Realities’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Creative Realities is more favorable than ARB IOT Group.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Realities and ARB IOT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Realities -2.40% 0.23% 0.09% ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.8% of ARB IOT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Realities has a beta of 3.26, indicating that its stock price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARB IOT Group has a beta of 3.47, indicating that its stock price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Creative Realities beats ARB IOT Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company's solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides hardware system design/engineering, hardware installation, content development, content scheduling, post-deployment network and field support, and media sales, as well as media management and distribution software platforms and networks; device and product management; and customized software service layers, systems, experiences, workflows, and integrated solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, retail, digital out of home comprising advertising networks and retail media networks, foodservice/quick-serve restaurants, financial services, gaming, and sports and entertainment venues. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

