Reviewing Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI) & NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF)

Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Get Free Report) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.8% of Marpai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.3% of Marpai shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Marpai has a beta of 4.85, meaning that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marpai $34.87 million 0.19 -$28.75 million ($3.19) -0.19 NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.46 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Marpai and NewGenIvf Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NewGenIvf Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marpai.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Marpai and NewGenIvf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marpai 0 0 1 0 3.00 NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marpai presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 891.74%. Given Marpai’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Marpai is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Profitability

This table compares Marpai and NewGenIvf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marpai -92.76% N/A -99.32% NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A

About Marpai

Marpai, Inc., a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, bill review and cost containment services. Marpai, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About NewGenIvf Group

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

