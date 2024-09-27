Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 18,519 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mineralys Therapeutics were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 17,821.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mineralys Therapeutics

In related news, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $7,177,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,811,755.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Congleton sold 15,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $210,051.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 911,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,155,568.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Taylor Slingsby sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $7,177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,644,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,811,755.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 577,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,536,774 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

MLYS stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.93. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Mineralys Therapeutics Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

