Rhumbline Advisers Buys 13,353 Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYCEY. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 435.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 859,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 699,379 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 60,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 111,589 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 61,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.4 %

RYCEY opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average of $5.72. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

