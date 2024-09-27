Rhumbline Advisers Buys 18,011 Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Aura Biosciences worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after buying an additional 2,777,777 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $5,317,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $1,596,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its position in Aura Biosciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 4.2 %

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $446.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aura Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AURA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AURA. Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

View Our Latest Report on AURA

About Aura Biosciences

(Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.