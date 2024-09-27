Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,485 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of iRobot worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in iRobot by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in iRobot by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iRobot by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 1,167.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Up 5.4 %

iRobot stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a negative return on equity of 128.49%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on iRobot

iRobot Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.