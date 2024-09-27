Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,976 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of ATN International worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 64.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ATN International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ATN International by 52.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in ATN International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in ATN International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 595,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATN International Stock Performance

Shares of ATNI opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $485.86 million, a PE ratio of -24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.82. ATN International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $39.88.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $183.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.39 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ATNI. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

