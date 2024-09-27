Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lightwave Logic were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LWLG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightwave Logic by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 111,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 5.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightwave Logic alerts:

Lightwave Logic Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ LWLG opened at $2.86 on Friday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $345.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Lightwave Logic Profile

Lightwave Logic ( NASDAQ:LWLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Lightwave Logic, Inc focuses on the development of photonic devices and electro-optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications, telecommunications, and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in the designing and synthesizing of organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.