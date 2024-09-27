Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of NewtekOne worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEWT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne during the first quarter worth $148,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 124.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in NewtekOne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 47,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut shares of NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 40,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $471,574.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,952,619.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 48,283 shares of company stock worth $569,472. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWT opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $81.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.68 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.03%.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

