Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Spok worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,759,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,868,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spok by 51.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,258 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 35,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spok alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPOK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spok in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Spok

In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,395.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Spok Trading Up 0.1 %

SPOK opened at $14.99 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $303.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.60%.

About Spok

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.