Rhumbline Advisers Has $385,000 Holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,152,000.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZNTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The stock has a market cap of $262.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.85) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.