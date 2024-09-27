Rhumbline Advisers Has $391,000 Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,028.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 90,295 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 82,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.58. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Silicon Motion Technology

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.