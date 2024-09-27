Rhumbline Advisers Has $398,000 Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Telefónica were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Telefónica by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 113.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. New Street Research cut shares of Telefónica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEF opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. Telefónica, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

