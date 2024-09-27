Rhumbline Advisers Has $399,000 Holdings in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qifu Technology were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 598.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qifu Technology by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qifu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Qifu Technology alerts:

Qifu Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN opened at $28.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. Qifu Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $28.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80.

Qifu Technology Increases Dividend

Qifu Technology ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Qifu Technology had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $572.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qifu Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Qifu Technology’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Qifu Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

About Qifu Technology

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qifu Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qifu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qifu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.