Rhumbline Advisers Has $417,000 Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $957,000. 25.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

ULH stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.47. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

