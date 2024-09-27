Rhumbline Advisers Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Viant Technology were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Viant Technology by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a market cap of $688.88 million, a P/E ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $12.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSP. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

