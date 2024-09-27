Rhumbline Advisers Has $453,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,095 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 124,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 19,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $235,724.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,410 shares in the company, valued at $10,534,448.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $490,481. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $11.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $375.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $102.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on LINC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

