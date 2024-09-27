Rhumbline Advisers Has $473,000 Stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Limoneira worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMNR. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Limoneira by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 0.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,006,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,816,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average is $21.24. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $481.79 million, a P/E ratio of -205.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Limoneira from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limoneira has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Valencia oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, and wine grapes.

