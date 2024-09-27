Rhumbline Advisers Has $478,000 Holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,018 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DB. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,091 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.4% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,620,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 152,498 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,089,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,404,000 after purchasing an additional 524,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 136.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 816,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 470,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $17.36 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DB. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

