Rhumbline Advisers Invests $449,000 in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 9,687.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 845,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,954,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 442,277 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 308,172 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 463,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 217,624 shares during the period. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 831,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 194,000 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of AAOI opened at $14.81 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.23 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

