Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 10,739 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cerus were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cerus by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 614,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,073 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cerus by 7.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 78,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cerus by 4.4% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,696,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 114,628 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of CERS opened at $1.78 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $329.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.50 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 44.27% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $61,879.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 590,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cerus news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 21,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $54,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 438,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 28,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $61,879.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 590,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,995.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

(Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.