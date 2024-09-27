Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 12,332 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $1,336,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 12.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 175,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.76. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.27.

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.80 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 16,662.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

