Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in JD.com were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,582,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after acquiring an additional 634,416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 48,066 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 64,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 29,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Up 14.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $37.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JD.com

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.