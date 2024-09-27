Rhumbline Advisers Sells 35,402 Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,402 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Marcus worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Marcus by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 87,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marcus by 3,319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marcus by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 35.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Marcus Stock Up 2.3 %

Marcus stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.66. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Marcus Profile

(Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.