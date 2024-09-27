Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,271.67 ($83.98).

RIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,900 ($79.00) to GBX 5,800 ($77.66) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($76.33) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($103.11) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($87.04) to GBX 6,430 ($86.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($83.02) to GBX 6,000 ($80.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,257 ($70.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,053.51, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,841.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,131.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,509 ($60.38) and a one year high of GBX 5,910 ($79.14).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,773.55%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Free Report

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.