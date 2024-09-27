Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Robert Half worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Robert Half by 489.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $67.35 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

