Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 529 ($7.08).

RR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.57) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($9.04) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 475 ($6.36) to GBX 535 ($7.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 10,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.64) per share, with a total value of £49,976.96 ($66,921.48). In related news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 10,076 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,976.96 ($66,921.48). Also, insider Birgit Behrendt bought 241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($6.09) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,468.33). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,349 shares of company stock worth $5,122,391. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RR opened at GBX 526.80 ($7.05) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 481.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 449.47. The firm has a market cap of £44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,881.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

