RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.22.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPM International

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $171,031.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,890.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RPM International by 9,945.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,949,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,072 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of RPM International by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after purchasing an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 61,218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in RPM International by 61.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth about $3,676,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RPM International has a 12-month low of $88.84 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.