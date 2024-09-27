RS Group (LON:RS1) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 831.50 ($11.13) and last traded at GBX 830 ($11.11). 510,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,502,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 810.50 ($10.85).

RS1 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised RS Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RS Group from GBX 780 ($10.44) to GBX 785 ($10.51) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 841.67 ($11.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,128.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 779.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 751.63.

In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £23,859.15 ($31,948.51). In other news, insider David J. R. Sleath acquired 3,255 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 733 ($9.82) per share, with a total value of £23,859.15 ($31,948.51). Also, insider Kate Ringrose sold 9,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.39), for a total value of £66,482.84 ($89,023.62). Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

