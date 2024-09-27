Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Shares Down 3.2%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Get Free Report) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79.

Rubellite Energy Company Profile

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

