RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Trading Down 0.4%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €31.74 ($35.27) and last traded at €32.08 ($35.64). Approximately 1,604,108 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €32.21 ($35.79).
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €32.67.
About RWE Aktiengesellschaft
RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.
