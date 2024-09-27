RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

RXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on RXO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on RXO from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

RXO opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.56, a P/E/G ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.35. RXO has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RXO will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RXO by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,250,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RXO by 430.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in RXO by 106,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

