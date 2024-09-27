Sabal Trust CO Acquires 1,106 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,101,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,129,922 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $191.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.