Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAND. CIBC boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 18.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 70,977 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 138.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

