Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.14

Shares of Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.14 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.35). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 233,295 shares.

Sareum Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.23 million, a PE ratio of -441.67 and a beta of -1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 29.14.

About Sareum

Sareum Holdings plc, a clinical stage small molecule drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's lead product is SDC-1801, a TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor that is in a Phase 1a clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

